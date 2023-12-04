IMPD: Woman held hostage in semi ‘for hours’ before fatal police shooting

IMPD was called to a "call for help" involving a hostage situation about 7:20 p.m. Thursday at McDonald's, 4941 Knights Way. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman involved in a fatal police shooting inside a semitrailer on Thursday says she was held hostage for hours before intervention, police say.

The man who died was identified as 60-year-old Lamont Bland.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department provided the update from the woman on Monday.

Officers were sent to a “call for help” involving a hostage situation about 7:20 p.m. Thursday at McDonald’s at 4941 Knights Way. That’s in an area with restaurants, hotels, and truck stops southwest of the I-69 and I-465 interchange.

The 911 caller directed police to the semitrailer involved. Officers tried to speak with the truck driver, Bland, who briefly sat in the front seat before returning to the sleeping compartment of the truck that was covered by a curtain.

After trying to speak with Bland, that’s when police say they heard the woman screaming from the back of the truck.

Police set up a perimeter around the semitruck and made announcements. Eventually, police broke out the driver’s side window to better see and hear into the truck, as well as move the curtains blocking the view into the cab.

IMPD says an officer tried to communicate with Bland and gain rapport, but Bland started making threats to kill the woman with a knife. The woman could be heard screaming for help during the encounter.

Eventually, the officer made it into the truck, and found Bland on top of the woman. He fired his gun, fatally shooting Bland.

After further investigation, detectives learned from the woman she had allegedly been pulled into the cabin of the semitrailer and held there against her will for hours.

Police say she also told officers that the suspect, 60-year-old Lamont Bland, claimed she stole something from him.

The woman said she had never met Bland before the shooting.

IMPD says no officers were hurt. Medics treated the woman at the scene before she was taken to the downtown IMPD homicide office to be interviewed.

As is standard procedure, investigators will look into what happened and the police procedures used. The lieutenant will be placed on administrative leave. IMPD says other officers on the scene also may receive time off to process what happened.

This police shooting was the 17th in 2023. It’s the most police shootings since 20 were recorded in 2015. Police generally release the names of officers in the shootings about a week after they happen. Bodycam footage is usually shared a few weeks later.