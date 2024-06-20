IMPD: Woman stabbed multiple times in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — A woman was stabbed several times in downtown Indianapolis Thursday morning.
IMPD says they responded around 6:30 a.m. Thursday to 201 E. Washington Street, which is the address of the Julia M. Carson Transit Center.
The woman is alive, but was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
IMPD has “located a potential suspect who they detained.” They say the investigation is ongoing.
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.