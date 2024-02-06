IMPD: Woman suspected of fatal southeast side apartment shooting arrested

Shante Donelson, 29. Donelson was arrested Feb. 5 for her connection to the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Dyeshia Turner earlier in February. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman suspected of shooting and killing a woman at her southeast side apartment on Thursday has been taken into custody, police say.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the woman who died as 36-year-old Dyeshia Turner.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to an apartment in the 1400 block of South Bancroft Street around 7:20 p.m. Thursday on a report of an ongoing disturbance.

That complex is near the intersection of Emerson and Southeastern avenues.

Officers arrived and found Turner suffering a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators soon identified Shante Donelson as a suspect, and on Monday, officers arrested Donelson in an apartment complex near Emerson Avenue and East Churchman Avenue.

Donelson was arrested without incident and was being held at the Marion County jail without bond. Online jail records show that she was facing a preliminary charge of murder.

A court date has not been set yet.