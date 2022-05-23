Crime Watch 8

In 2021, Indiana reported 3 active shooting incidents

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to reports of shots fired and an active shooter shortly before 11:10 p.m. Thursday at 8951 Mirabel Road. (WISH Photo/Andy Garrison)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A FBI report released Monday on the details of 2021 active shooting incidents in the U.S. and three of them happened in Indiana.

Two of the incidents in Indianapolis and one in Kendallville.

The FedEx shooting was mentioned as one of the five shootings that matched with the highest number of people dead and wounded.

At the FedEx Ground Plainfield Operations Center on April 15, 2021, a 19-year-old male was armed with two rifles and began shooting inside and outside the warehouse. Eight employees were killed and seven wounded. The shooter committed suicide at the scene when police arrived.

On May 29, 2021, a 22-year-old male opened fire at various locations in Indianapolis. Four people were wounded including an officer. Law enforcement was able to apprehend the shooter after an exchange of gunfire at the scene.

On June 27, 2021, at a gas station in Kendallville, a 24-year-old male began shooting inside Gallops gas station. One person was killed and two were wounded. Officers arrested the man at a different location.

The number of active shooting incidents in the U.S. has increased by 50% in 2021, this number has doubled since 2019.