Indiana AG highlights 8 criminal cases involving health care fraud

Seal of the office of the Indiana attorney general. (Image Provided Via in.gov/attorneygeneral/)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s attorney general on Wednesday highlighted his office’s “key role” in eight cases, part of a national action accusing medical professionals and health care facilities of fraud.

Todd Rokita, a Republican, says in a news release that the cases involved “unscrupulous providers” who are accused of diverting Medicaid benefits for “their own selfish desires.”

The news release listed these summaries of the eight cases:

Erin McMillan, 44, a licensed practice nurse in Columbus, was charged with felony counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud; furnishing false or fraudulent information; and failure to make, keep, or furnish a record. The complaint alleges that staff viewed video at the facility where McMillan worked, and saw her removing medications from the narcotic box and then never leaving the area to go administer the medications. Staff also allegedly observed her walking back behind the nurses’ station and putting items into her personal bag. Deputy Attorney General Grainne Kao of the Indiana Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is handling the prosecution.

Wendy Hahn, 52, a registered nurse of Indianapolis, was charged with felony counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, and furnishing false or fraudulent information. She also was charged with a misdemeanor count of theft. The complaint alleges that Hahn was arrested in Rush County on different charges, and the arresting officer, in searching her vehicle, found controlled substances packaged for patients. The police relayed that information to the Indiana Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, and investigator Jack Beckley connected the medication to a Hancock County facility. Kao is handling the prosecution.

Heather Heugel, 37, of Plainfield, was charged with felony counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud; furnishing false or fraudulent information; and failure to make, keep, or furnish a record. It is further alleged that, in a statement, Heugel said she did not have an explanation for these errors and had not been making the best decisions. Kao is handling the prosecution.

Kandice Duke, 43, of Merrillville, was charged with two felony counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud/deceit or subterfuge. Duke is alleged to have stolen narcotic pain medication prescribed for two residents at a Crown Point facility while she was working as an licensed practical nurse. It is further alleged that, during the investigation, Duke admitted taking the pills for her own use. Deputy Attorney General Maureen O’Donnell of the Indiana Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is handling the prosecution.

Traci Lindfors, 50, of Michigan City, was charged with felony counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud; furnishing false or fraudulent information; and failure to make, keep, or furnish a record. The complaint alleges that Lindfors withheld medication from residents at the La Porte County facility where she worked so she could keep the medication for herself. Kao is handling the prosecution.

Victoria Lee Bell, 57, a registered nurse from Michigan City, was charged felony counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud; and failure to make, keep, or furnish a record. The complaint alleges that Bell admitted to stealing medication in La Porte County. Kao is handling the prosecution.

Melissa Lou Fannin, 43, a registered nurse from Hartford City, was charged with felony counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud; furnishing false or fraudulent information; and possession of a narcotic drug. It is alleged that Fannin, while working at a Madison County hospital, dispensed hydromorphone at a rate 155% higher than the next registered nurse in the same unit and was taking controlled substances for her own use. Kao is handling the prosecution.

Daniel Tanner, 52, was charged with felony counts of aiding, inducing, or causing the practice of medicine without a license; and issuing invalid prescription for legend drugs by a practitioner. He also faces a misdemeanor count of aiding, inducing, or causing practicing nursing while license suspended or revoked. His brother, David Tanner, 55, was charged with a felony count of practicing medicine without a license, and a misdemeanor count of practicing nursing while license suspended or revoked. The charges were in connection with their operation of Concierge Medicine of Marshall County, a clinic in Plymouth. It is alleged that Daniel Tanner, a nurse practitioner, owned and operated Concierge Medicine and employed his brother David Tanner as a nurse, despite David’s nursing license having been indefinitely suspended since 2005. Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Anwarzai of the Indiana Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is prosecuting the case. Indiana State Police participated in the investigation.



The Indiana Medicaid Fraud Control Unit receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a federal grant. The state government funds the remaining 25%.

Rokita is seeking reelection in 2024.