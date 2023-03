Indiana AG sues Clinton County sheriff, his wife

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is suing Clinton County Sheriff Richard Kelly and his wife, Ashley.

Rokita claims the couple improperly received more than $200,000 from the jail commissary fund.

The lawsuit looks to recover the public money and make the couple pay up to three times the amount of money they received.

Kelly and his wife were charged with official misconduct after an I-Team 8 report in 2022.