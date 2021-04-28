Crime Watch 8

Indiana boy, 5, hospitalized after being shot in the chest

by: The Associated Press
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana police say a 5-year-old boy who was shot in the chest inside his family’s home appears not to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Elkhart Assistant Police Chief Chris Snyder says the boy was taken to a South Bend hospital Tuesday morning after officers and paramedics were called to an Elkhart mobile home park on reports of an apparent accidental shooting.

The boy was initially believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound to the chest.

But Snyder said Wednesday morning the child has since been stabilized and his injuries no longer appear to be life-threatening.

Additional details on the shooting were not immediately available.

