Indiana Capitol police searching for armed robbery suspect

Indiana State Capitol Police are searching for a suspect who pointed a gun at a victim and demanded money on the 4th floor of the Senate Avenue parking garage. (Provided photos/Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Capitol Police are searching for a suspect in a Tuesday armed robbery.

Authorities say a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint around 9:45 p.m. on the 4th floor of the Senate Avenue parking garage before running east on New York Street.

Photos show the suspect wearing a grey hooded sweat-shirt with a dark-colored jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.