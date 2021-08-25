Crime Watch 8

Indiana congresswoman requests Child Services briefing on death of 11-month-old

WASHINGTON (WISH) — An Indiana congresswoman has requested a briefing from the Indiana Department of Child Services on the death of 11-month-old Mercedes Lain.

A spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, a Republican from Elkhart, provided News 8 with the following statement:

“Every life is precious, and the needless suffering or death of any child is a tragedy. I have reached out to the Governor’s office for an update on the case and requested a briefing from the Indiana Department of Child Services on the heartbreaking death of this infant. I absolutely share Hoosiers’ concerns about the wellbeing of our children and the need to do more to protect them from danger. I will continue working with partners at all levels of our child welfare system to ensure we are fulfilling our mission to protect Hoosier kids from harm.”

Lain’s body was found in a densely wooded area of Starke County near the Marshall County line Aug. 18. The case was ruled a homicide Monday.

Her parents, Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn, and babysitter, Justin Miller, are all charged with neglect of a dependent.

Miller pleaded not guilty in his first court hearing Tuesday. Lain and Coburn are next due in court Sept. 15.