Ex-corrections officer gets 50 years for sexual assaults at women’s prison

Indiana Women's Prison (WISH File Photo)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former Indiana Department of Correction officer was sentenced Monday to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting inmates at the Indiana Women’s Prison in Indianapolis, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says.

A Marion County jury on Oct. 31 convicted Gbenga Afolabi of rape and attempted rape, along with multiple other charges, after a three-day trial.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says police learned of the misconduct in July 2021. They learned he had inappropriate relationships with inmates under his supervision.

A total of four victims came forward and said he used his position to threaten them if they didn’t comply.

