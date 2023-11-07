Indiana couple pleads guilty to charges for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

WASHINGTON (WISH) — A Brownsburg couple pleaded guilty to felony charges for their roles in the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021.

Arthur and Jessica Reyher pleaded guilty on Monday to charges of civil disorder and related misdemeanor charges.

According to documents filed in federal court by the U.S. district attorney for the District of Columbia, the Reyhers were among the first group of rioters to enter the tunnel of the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Reyhers entered the tunnel areas of the Capitol three times in total to assist other rioters in pushing against police officers as the rioters tried to gain access to the Capitol building.

As the couple entered the tunnel the first time around 2:46 p.m., Arthur Reyher held both of his hands in the air as he and other rioters yelled “our house!” while assisting other rioters in attempting to push past the officers in the tunnel.

Around 2:50 p.m., the Reyhers and other rioters started coordinated pushes against the officers, the documents say. At 2:52 p.m., the Reyhers exited the tunnel as the officers progressed forward against the rioters.

Investigators say that, once outside, Arthur Reyher was part of another attempt to push police out of the tunnel. He was heard on video yelling to another rioter, “Don’t hit ’em. Keep your hands up and push.”

According to court documents, at 3:01 p.m., 11 minutes after Reyhers were first spotted on camera, they are again spotted attempting to re-enter the tunnel. This time, they and other rioters exit the tunnel after being sprayed with a chemical irritant.

At 3:04 p.m., the Reyhers returned to the tunnel and pushed the way to the front of the rioters. The Reyhers and rioters once again pushed their body weight in unison against the officers. Rioters used police riot shields and police riot batons to combat the officer.

A chemical irritant was sprayed inside the tunnel at 3:05 p.m., and the Reyhers covered their faces and exited the tunnel for a second time but stayed near the tunnel’s archway.

At 3:08 p.m., video footage captured Arthur Reyher yelling “push!’ and patting rioters on the back as they entered the tunnel.

A rioter came out of the tunnel and yelled “We are almost through!” while Arthur Reyher exclaimed “Push!” and “Our house!” Another rioter turned to the Reyhers and said “Hey guys, are you going in or not?”

Around 3:12 p.m., the Reyhers rushed into the tunnel for a third time while rioters used riot shields, sprayed irritants, and threw projectiles at officers. After entering the tunnel, The Reyhers once again joined the unified effort to push against the officers.

Rioters passed riot shields to the front of the tunnel and yelled “shield wall!” to make a shield wall and assault officers.

One officer in the scrum screamed in pain as the weight of the rioters’ pushes pinned him between a shield and a door.

At 3:17 p.m., the Reyhers exited the tunnel and again helped rioters push against the officer line. The pushing continued until officers successfully pushed the rioters from the tunnel.

Reyhers were released without bond and told to report to the U.S. Probation Office.

In January 2021, the FBI received anonymous tips from witnesses that the Reyhers were involved in the breach. Law enforcement interviewed Arthur Reyher, who confessed that he and Jessica Reyher were at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Reyher says he believed President Donald Trump lost the election due to voter fraud.

Witnesses positively identified the Reyhers from images taken during the Jan. 6 breach.

Online court records show that the Reyhers are set to be sentenced in February 2024.