Crime Watch 8

Indiana governor grants clemency to prisoner with inoperable brain tumor

Tommy J. Alsman (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Correction)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana’s governor has granted clemency to a drug convict in the New Castle Correctional Facility.

Tommy J. Alsman was convicted of dealing methamphetamine in 2019 in Posey County, which is on the Ohio River east of Evansville. The 41-year-old’s earliest release date was set for Feb. 14 next year.

The grant of clemency from Gov. Eric Holcomb, issued Monday, says Alsman has an inoperable Stage 4 brain tumor. He’s received treatment to no avail, the governor’s order says. Alsman is considered to be in terminal condition “with only a few weeks to live.”

“Petitioner Alsman will require palliative and hospice care the remainder of his life and it is not probable that his medical condition will improve,” the order says.

The Indiana Parole Board had recommended Alsman’s sentenced be commuted.

WEHT and WTVW had reported Alsman, of Washington, Indiana, was found passed out about 7 a.m. Jan. 25, 2019, in a car at a Wadesville gas station. Deputies found crystal meth, Xanas pills and other prescription drugs in his car.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Ikaria Lean Belly Juice Reviews (2023 Warning) Urgent Customer Side Effects Risk!

Sponsored /

Red Boost Reviews (2023 Update) Does It Work or Cheap Supplement Ingredients?

Sponsored /

Best Keto Pills (2023 Update) Top Keto Diet Supplements for Weight Loss

Sponsored /

Best Ashwagandha Supplements 2023: Top Ashwagandha Product Brands That Work

Sponsored /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.