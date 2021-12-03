Crime Watch 8

Indiana man arrested after Instagram reports child porn video

PARAGON, Ind. (WISH) — Instagram reported a suspected child porn video to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, leading to the arrest of a Paragon man.

Indiana State Police say Brian Dent has been arrested in the case.

ISP says the NCMEC received information from Instagram regarding a possible child porn video shared on the social media platform from an unknown user. NCMEC then shared the tip with ISP, who started an investigation on Oct. 27.

ISP troopers say a “lengthy investigation and multiple search warrants to multiple different businesses” resulted in Dent’s arrest on Thursday.

Electronics were seized during the investigation.

Dent was taken to the Morgan County Jail after being arrested for the following charges.

Distribution of child pornography (one count)

Possession of child pornography – child under the age of 12 (two counts)

Possession of child pornography (seven counts)

Distribution of matter harmful to minors (one count)

Online court records do not yet list an initial court hearing for Dent.