Indiana man arrested, faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH/WTWO) – A 43-year-old Terre Haute man was arrested Tuesday for possession of child pornography.

Stephen W. Covert was arrested following an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that began in March with a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained by Vigo County Division 6 Court and served Tuesday morning at 2200 Garfield Avenue.

Covert was arrested and transported to the Vigo County Jail, where he is being held without bond. He faces ten felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Anyone with information related to crimes against children is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website and find the link to make a CYBERTIPLINE report.