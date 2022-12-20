Crime Watch 8

Indiana man charged with the murder of girlfriend’s infant

AKRON, Ind. (WISH) — A Northern Indiana man is charged with the murder of his girlfriend’s infant, according to court papers.

Darren Corbett, 32, is charged with one count of murder, one count of aggravated battery, and one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

At 7 a.m. on July 17th, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to the 3300 block of South 1075 East on a report of an infant not breathing. That’s on the south side of Akron.

Upon arrival, deputies found an infant unresponsive and not breathing. The infant died just before 7:45 a.m.

Deputies spoke with Corbett, who said he had been dating the infant’s mother since the infant was a few weeks old.

Corbett told deputies the couple had arrived back to their house around 10:30 p.m. the night before, on July 16th, after working as “door dashers” in Warsaw. He said the three went to sleep soon after.

Corbett told deputies that the infant woke up around midnight when he fed the infant and changed his diaper.

On July 18, an autopsy was done. According to the autopsy, the infant died from blunt force trauma to the head. His death was ruled a homicide. The infant also tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Deputies later asked Corbett about the findings of the autopsy.

“Mr. Corbett could offer no explanation as to how that could have happened,” court docs say.

During the investigation, Corbett was drug tested.

He tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and THC, court papers say.

On Dec. 14, Corbett told deputies he does not use methamphetamine.

Corbett is being held at the Fulton County Detention Center without bond. His jury trial is set for April 18.