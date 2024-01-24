Indiana man convicted in fatal 2021 shootings of a woman, her young daughter and fiancé

Mugshot of Mitchell Page, who was convicted of killing three people in Miami County in 2021. (Provided Photo/Miami County Sheriff's Office)

PERU, Ind. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a woman, her young daughter and her fiancé in their northern Indiana home in 2021 has been convicted of all three slayings.

Following a six-day trial, a Miami County jury found Mitchell Page of Brookston guilty Tuesday of three counts of murder in the killings of Jessica Sizemore, 26, 4-year-old Rae’Lynn Sizemore and Jessiah Hall, 37, WLFI-TV reported.

Their bodies were found in May 2021 in their home at a mobile home community in Peru, located about 80 miles (129 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

Page, 28, was captured by police in Lafayette two days after the bodies were found, although authorities said the three victims were likely shot five days before their bodies were discovered.

A 2-year-old boy who wasn’t injured was also found at the home, police said.

After Page’s arrest, police said he and Jessica Sizemore had a child together.

Page is set to appear in court Thursday for a hearing to discuss the scheduling of his sentencing hearing.