US Supreme Court will not review Indiana murder, torture case

WASHINGTON (WISH) — The U.S. Supreme Court will not review the case of an Indiana man sentenced to life in prison without parole for the torture and murder of a woman in Greene County.

The high court announced Monday it will not hear the case of Jerry Russell.

Russell was convicted of the August 1995 murder of Pamela Foddrill.

Investigators say Russell and two other men abducted Foddrill, 44, as she was walking home from the grocery store.

Police say the three men kept her locked in the attic storage space of a home for more than a week, repeatedly sexually assaulting her.

Investigators also believe the three men eventually beat her with a baseball bat, stabbed her with a knife, wrapped her body in a rug and dumped it in a wooded area in Illinois.

Russell was twice sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Russell had asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn his sentence, saying he should not be eligible for life since he suffers from an “intellectual disability.”

The Indiana Supreme Court rejected the same argument in June 2024.

“This issue is a close call because Russell introduced Dr. Dennis Keyes’s expert opinion that Russell is intellectually, the State concedes Russell’s intellectual function is diminished, and Russell is near the line for substantial impairment of his adaptive behavior,” Justice Derek Molter wrote in the court’s 4-1 decision. “And here, we must affirm the resentencing court’s finding that Russell did not satisfy his burden to prove intellectual disability because that finding is supported by the evidence in the record, and it is not clearly erroneous.”