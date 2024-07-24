Search
Indiana man sentenced for antisemitic voicemails left with Anti-Defamation League

Man sentenced to 24 months for antisemitic threats

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana man was sentenced to two years in federal prison for making antisemitic threats.

An indictment in the Southern District of Indiana said Andrzej Boryga, 67, threatened to kill Jewish people in voicemail messages left at Anti-Defamation League offices in New York, Texas, Colorado, and Nevada.

Court records show Boryga left slur-filled voicemails for the Anti-Defamation League and threatened to assault of kill Jewish people.

The Justice Department says the sentencing was one of more than 30 in the past few months.

This story was created in part from a script aired on WISH-TV.

