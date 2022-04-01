Crime Watch 8

Indiana man sentenced to 60 years for 2017 murder after retrial

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a three-day jury trial, Jeffery Buckley has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the 2017 murder of Kirk Shurill.

Buckley has been sentenced to 60 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for the September 2017 shooting death of Kirk Shurill on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Officers from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to Persian Temple #46, located in the 1800 block of East 23rd Street, on Sept.30, 2017, around 4:50 p.m. on a report of shots fired. On the day of the shooting, a large crowd had gathered in the parking lot of the Persian Temple after a dinner to honor a man by the name of Keith WIlliams who was shot and killed days earlier.

Police said Shurill was shot during a wake for 40-year-old Williams, who was found shot several times about 5 p.m. Sept. 19, 2017, in his home in the 1000 block of Grant Avenue.

Witnesses stated that Shurill was driving an Oldsmobile Delta 88 in the parking lot. Buckley had approached the Oldsmobile to tell Shurill he was being “disrespectful.” Buckley then pulled a firearm and shot Shurill multiple times, which caused the car to crash, reports said.

Shurill’s autopsy found that he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Buckley has been previously tried, convicted, and sentenced for Shurill’s murder in 2019. In August of 2020, the Indiana Court of Appeals reversed and remanded the trail court’s decision. On Thursday, Buckley was found guilty after a three-day jury trail.

“The pursuit of justice is often a long and challenging road for victims and their families,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a news release after the verdict. “Since Mr. Shurill’s death, investigators, deputy prosecutors, victim advocates, and witnesses have remained dedicated to obtaining justice for him and his loved ones.”