Indiana police arrest 19-year-old after finding suspected child porn

MEDORA, Ind. (WISH) — A 19-year-old man faces nine preliminary charges of possession of child pornography, the Indiana State Police reported Wednesday.

Paxston A. Allman, of Medora, was arrested after a search warrant was served at a rural home along U.S. 52, about a 10-minute drive northwest of the Jackson County town. Police say they found images of suspected child pornography on social media accounts and on electronic devices allegedly belonging to Allman.

Allman was arrested and taken to the Jackson County jail. State police say Jackson Circuit Court will hear Allman’s case, although online records showed no case on Wednesday night.

Police say their investigation began after the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children shared a tip in December.

Medora is about a 90-minute drive south of downtown Indianapolis.