Indiana police investigation targets small Hamilton County town

Indiana State Police on Oct. 2, 2024, were conducting an investigation in the northern Hamilton County town of Atlanta, Indiana. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Wednesday were conducting an investigation in the northern Hamilton County town of Atlanta.

News 8 captured tow trucks hauling away Oldsmobile Cutlasses from a home.

State police cars were also seen at multiple municipal buildings on Wednesday. The Atlanta Town Hall was closed for the day.

State police provided no details on its investigation.

No arrests have been announced.

Atlanta is a town of 700 people that’s about a 50-minute drive north of Indianapolis.

