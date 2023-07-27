Indiana police officer arrested, charged with lying in court

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year Indiana State Police veteran is facing felony charges of perjury and official misconduct for conveying false information during a sentencing hearing in March.

State police say that around 2:45 a.m. on June 18, 2021, Master Trooper Jeremy Basso was assisting a construction crew on Interstate 74 when his parked police vehicle was hit by an SUV.

Basso sustained serious injuries in the crash.

The driver of the SUV, 21-year-old Mason Durrett of Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Durrett was found guilty in a hearing on March 16.

Basso was arrested following a state police investigation into the hearing on Wednesday. He is being held at the Shelby County jail. Basso has been placed on administrative leave without pay.

Police did not share what led to the investigation.