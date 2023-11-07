Indiana police seek help to ID person after theft of 2 handguns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police are asking for help to identify a person amid an investigation of the theft of two handguns from separate vehicles on the southwest side of Indianapolis and in the Camby area.

The state police said in a news release issued Monday, “Both thefts occurred in the overnight hours and the vehicles were parked outside of residences.”

The release did not say when the thefts happened. No additional details about the thefts were immediately provided.

Anyone with information on the person in the photo was asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

Photos below provided by Indiana State Police