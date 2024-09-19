Indiana searches for boat dumpers

(Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Natural Resources' Division of Law Enforcement via Facebook)

(WISH) — Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ law enforcement division is looking for boat dumpers.

Those are people who’ve dumped boats on public properties.

In particular, the division said Wednesday, it’s seeking information from the public on two incidents within the last week.

One boat was dumped on land at the Menominee Public Access Site near the Tippecanoe River in Fulton County. That’s north of Rochester off North Old U.S. 31 along East County Road 350 North.

The other boat was dumped in Mississinewa Reservoir and found partially submerged near the Frances Slocum Boat Ramp in Wabash County. That’s southeast of Peru off Mississinewa Dam Road/West County Road 700 South.

Photos of the boats were shared Thursday in a Facebook post.

Recognize these boats? Tips can be shared at 800-847-4367 or with the Indiana conservation office dispatchers at 812-837-9536.

