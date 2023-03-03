Indiana Silver Alert: 91-year-old Evansville woman missing

Evansville, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday afternoon for Elizabeth Ann Tyring.

Tyring is a 91-years-old white female, 5 feet 5 inches, 130 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and last seen driving a gray 2007 Toyota Camry with the Indiana license plate VBA120.

Tyring was last seen in Evansville on Friday March 3 at 11:00 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979.