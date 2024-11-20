Driver caught driving 110 mph in Hancock County work zone

Cars driving in a construction zone near the North Split in Indianapolis. (WISH photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sammy Hagar once sang, “I can’t drive 55!” and neither could the man Indiana State Police caught speeding in a Hancock County construction zone on Tuesday.

State Trooper Nick Cox stopped a car driving 110 mph in active construction zone near Greenfield, ISP Public Information Officer Sgt. John Perrine said Tuesday afternoon on X.

The speed limit in a construction zone is 55 mph.

The man, whose name was not shared by police, is accused of reckless driving. He also faces citations for other traffic violations, Perrine said.

Indiana’s Work Zone Safety Law sets steep penalties for drivers who speed in construction zones:

First offense: $300 fine

Second offense: $500

Third offense within 3 years: $1,000 fine

People who drive recklessly or aggressively through a work zone could be fined up to $5,000. Drivers who injure or kill a highway worker may end up paying a $10,000 fine and serving up to six years behind bars.