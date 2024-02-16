Indiana State Police arrest 3 juveniles after vehicle stolen

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Troopers arrested three juveniles on Thursday for driving a stolen vehicle, Indiana State Police said in a news release Friday.

Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, a trooper was patrolling near Markland Avenue and Apperson Way when he observed a 2018 Hyundai driving without it’s headlights illuminated. The trooper initiated a traffic stop and, after approaching the vehicle, detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The trooper identified the driver as a 17-year-old juvenile, along with two 16-year-old juvenile passengers.

A search of the Hyundai revealed suspected marijuana. Further investigation revealed the Hyundai has been reported stolen from Indianapolis. All three of the juveniles were arrested and incarcerated in the Howard County Kinsey Youth Center.

The 17-year-old juvenile was preliminarily charged with vehicle theft (a felony) and operating without a license. The two 16-year-old juveniles were also preliminarily charged with vehicle theft, with one of the 16-year-olds hit with an additional charge of possession of marijuana.

Indiana State Police did not immediately release the identity or gender of the juveniles.