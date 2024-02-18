Indiana State Police arrest Indianapolis man for methamphetamine possession

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Troopers arrested an Indianapolis man Thursday on methamphetamine-related charges, Indiana State Police said in a news release Friday.

At 10:30 p.m. Thursday, a trooper initiated a traffic stop at the 132 mile marker for speeding. The passenger, George G. Powell, 32, of Indianapolis, verbally identified himself to troopers. A K-9 trooper arrived to the scene and deployed his K-9 partner Noble. Noble positively alerted to the possible present of controlled substances within the vehicle. Troopers searched the vehicle and located a tied paper bag. Further investigation revealed the plastic bag contained 57 grams of methamphetamine.

Investigators also indicated Powell was in possession of an empty plastic bag with a white residue substance.

Powell was arrested on charges related to the possession and dealing of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail, but before booking, troopers learned Powell may have ingested controlled substances. Out of caution, Powell was transported to IU Health Morgan-Martinsville for medical observation. After medical clearance, Powell was transported back to the jail where his custody was transferred, and he was arrested and preliminarily charged with possession with the intent to deal methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and obstruction of justice.