Indiana State Police arrest Richmond man after vehicle pursuit in Wayne County

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police troopers arrested a Richmond man after a vehicle pursuit in Wayne County on Thursday, state police said in a Friday news release.

At 5 p.m. Thursday, a trooper initiated a traffic stop on a gray 2014 GMC Terrain traveling westbound on U.S. 40 for speeding. The driver, later identified as Brandon Scott Watson, 36, of Richmond, failed to stop, and fled the scene. A pursuit ensued, during which Watson turned onto a private driveway, and continued to flee on foot behind a private residence into a wooded area.

Indiana State Police troopers, Hagerstown Police Department officers, Wayne County Sheriff’s Department deputies, and Henry County Sheriff’s Department deputies quickly responded, establishing a perimeter in the area. With the assistance of a drone and a K-9 team, officers began searching for Watson.

Within a short time, investigators found Watson, and he was apprehended by a K-9 unit.

Watson was treated for injuries at Reid Hospital before being taken to the Wayne County Jail. While en route to the jail, Watson escaped the vehicle, despite being handcuffed and seat-belted. A trooper responded with verbal commands, and eventually deployed a taser energy weapon to apprehend Watson. Watson was checked by medical personnel and taken to the jail without further incident.

Watson was preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement, escape, and reckless driving.

A female passenger was also in the vehicle during the pursuit. She was not injured, and was released from the scene without charges.