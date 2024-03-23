Indiana State Police arrest two interstate shooting suspects

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men were arrested after Indiana State Police determined the men were allegedly responsible for shooting a man on I-65.

On March 17, ISP detectives received information from the Seymour Police Department about a gunshot victim in Seymour, and it was believed the shooting occurred in Indianapolis. An adult male initially reported the incident to Seymour officers. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound injury and claimed the shooting occurred on I-65 near County Line Road in Indianapolis when he was driving a car. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. When officers checked the man’s vehicle, they found damage consistent with several gunshots.

ISP detectives from the Indianapolis District responded to Seymour. Due to the location of the alleged crime, ISP detectives assumed the investigation. Detectives were able to determine the victim’s whereabouts shortly before the reported shooting, and through investigative means, identified two suspects and a suspect vehicle. Investigators believe a verbal altercation took place at the business, then the two suspects followed the victim in a vehicle as he drove south on I-65. As the victim approached the area of County Line Road on I-65, investigators believe the occupants of the suspect vehicle pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and opened fire, striking the vehicle multiple times and the driver at least once.

There was nobody else inside the victim’s vehicle.

Detectives determined one of the occupants of the suspect vehicle used something to cover the license plate before following the victim. With the assistance of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect vehicle and first suspect were located just after 8 p.m. Tuesday near the 4000 block of Independence Drive in Indianapolis. That is a residential area on the city’s south side.

After an investigative process that included search warrants and interviews, detectives arrested Guiver Cruz-Juarez, 21, of Indianapolis. Detectives continued their investigation to locate the other suspect. With the assistance of Indiana State Police SWAT, detectives located and arrested Alejandro Lopez-Rosales, 19, of Indianapolis, on Thursday at an apartment on Troy Avenue in Indianapolis.

Both men were incarcerated at the Marion County Jail and face preliminary charges of attempted murder and criminal recklessness.