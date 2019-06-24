Indiana State Police build hanger at Greenwood airport

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police will soon have a new home for its aviation fleet.

The agency broke ground on a new hangar Monday morning. The hanger is being built at Indy South Greenwood Airport, 897 Airport Parkway. That's just southwest of Emerson Avenue and County Line Road.

The hanger will also include office space for fleet members and personnel.

The state police said it chose the Greenwood airport due to its proximity to Interstate 65 and centralized location, which provide quick access to other parts of the state.

Superintendent Doug Carter said, "I never really ever thought this day would come. It's been almost six and a half years since we began this process of rebuilding state police aviation, and we know we're the agency in Indiana that has these assets and supports 92 counties and hundreds and hundreds of police agencies all over Indiana."

Construction is set to begin right away and be done later this year.

