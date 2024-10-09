Indiana State Police celebrates dog’s retirement from force

K-9 Apache is shown Oct. 8, 2024, with Trooper Walter Butt at the Koorsen Sprinkler Facility near 39th Street and Arlington Avenue in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday celebrated the retirement of one of its police dogs.

K-9 Apache was a narcotic detection dog. He’d been working alongside his handler, Trooper Walter Butt, since 2016.

Butt says he is alive today thanks to Apache, who took a bullet for him during a police shooting in October 2017 during a police shooting.

Butt said Tuesday of his partner, Apache, “It’s a pretty strong connection. I feel like I’ve even got a stronger one because we did have that incident back in 2017. But now, he can be a dog and relax be at home, get his belly rubs and have all the balls he wants.”

The special ceremony for Apache included each police dog handler throwing him a tennis ball, culminating in about 15 to 20 tennis balls flying through the air at one time.

Dispatchers also gave Apache a 10-42 broadcast, commonly given when an officer ends a tour of duty.

The ceremony happened at Koorsen Sprinkler Facility near 39th Street and Arlington Avenue.

This story is from a script aired on WISH-TV.

News release

“Indianapolis, IN – After faithfully serving our community for eight years, Indiana State Police K9 Apache has officially retired. During a ceremony earlier today, Apache received all his favorite things from his favorite people. “September 16, 2016 Apache began his career with his partner Trooper Walter Butt, assigned to the Indianapolis District. During his career, Apache has undoubtedly saved lives with his efforts, including taking a bullet for his handler in October of 2017 during an officer involved shooting incident. The suspect was taken into custody, Apache fully recovered and returned to duty three weeks later. “Trooper Butt and Apache were always willing to help, together they are responsible for the following statistics: Methamphetamine – 302.99 lbs.

Cocaine – 5.56 lbs.

Ecstasy – 3.19 lbs.

Heroin – 3.58 lbs

Marijuana – 587.33 lbs.

Other drugs – 51.53 lbs. 843 Traffic stop vehicle sniffs with 561 associated arrests from the stops

196 warrant services

14 school searches

44 tracks with 8 apprehensions

42 building searches

Seized over $1,640,444.00 in drug money

Recovered 167 guns

84 criminal apprehensions, 77 civil and 7 bite “Apache will now enjoy his retirement at home with the Butt family. “Thank you for your service Apache!” Indiana State Police on Oct. 8, 2024