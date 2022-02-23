Crime Watch 8

Indiana State Police complete Purdue arrest investigation, prosecutor to decide on criminal charges

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police have completed their investigation into a violent arrest on the Purdue University campus that was captured on video.

A State Police spokesperson confirmed to News 8 that the agency handed over its findings to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The prosecutor had asked ISP to conduct an independent investigation into the Feb. 4 arrest of Adonis Tuggle.

Video of the arrest shows Purdue University police officer John Selke pinning Tuggle to the ground in the snow, with the Selke’s forearm covering Tuggle’s face and neck.

Tuggle’s family has called for an independent investigation, including possible criminal charges, and for the full release of body camera footage of the arrest.

The Purdue Police Department placed Selke on leave after the video made the rounds on social media, saying he was receiving death threats.

The prosecutor’s office has not said when it would make a decision on whether to file criminal charges against Selke.