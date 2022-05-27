Crime Watch 8

Indiana State Police discover $1M of cocaine during traffic stop

PUTNAM COUNTY (WISH) — Around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, Indiana State Police discovered 44 pounds of cocaine during a routine compliance inspection.

An ISP Trooper stopped a tractor-trailer at mile-marker 37 eastbound on Interstate 70, when the cocaine was discovered after a consented search. The Trooper observed criminal indicators during conversation with the driver and passenger.

The driver, Leonardo Hernandez, age 38, of Miami, Florida, and passenger, Rolando Bermudez Acevedo, were then taken into custody and transported to the Putnam County Jail.

Both Hernandez and Acevedo were charged with Dealing a Narcotic Drug, Level 2, Felony; and Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Level 3, Felony

The tractor-trailer was enroute from Phoenix, Arizona, to Indianapolis, Indiana.

Photo provided/Indiana State Police