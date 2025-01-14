Indiana State Police gains new superintendent, assistant superintendent

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Mike Braun has appointed Capt. Anthony Scott as the 21st superintendent of the Indiana State Police.

The promotional pinning ceremony took place Monday.

Scott was born and raised in Rush County. He has served 28 years with the state police, most recently as the Area 4 commander.

State police Lt. Christopher L. Hill on Monday was promoted to colonel and named assistant superintendent.

News release on Anthony Scott

“(Indianapolis, IN)-Governor Mike Braun has appointed Captain Anthony M. Scott to serve as the 21st Superintendent of the Indiana State Police. Superintendent Scott was born and raised in Rush County, Indiana. After graduating from Rushville High School in 1992, he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from Cumberland College and was later accepted into the 54th Indiana State Police Recruit School in July 1996. Upon graduation, he was appointed as a Trooper, assigned to the Versailles Post on December 15, 1996. “Scott has served 28 years with the Indiana State Police and has held multiple supervisory roles during that time. He has served as the Versailles District Investigations Commander (First Sergeant), Versailles District Commander (Lieutenant) and most recently as the Area IV Commander at the rank of Captain. “In June of 2019, Scott completed the 276th Session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia which offers more than two months of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training for selected officers having proven records as professionals within their agency. “‘I am truly honored to have the opportunity to lead the outstanding men and women of the Indiana State Police and look forward to working with Governor Braun on his public safety initiatives’, said Scott. “Superintendent Scott resides in Decatur County with his family.” News release issued 3:30 p.m. Jan. 13, 2025, from Indiana State Police

Capt. Anthony Scott, who became, Indiana State Police Superintendent on Jan. 13, 2025, is shown in an undated photo. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

News release on Christopher Hill

“(Indianapolis, IN)-Indiana State Police Lieutenant Christopher L. Hill has been promoted to the rank of Colonel and will serve as the Indiana State Police Assistant Superintendent. Hill was born and raised in Madison, Indiana. After graduating from Shawe Memorial High School in 1986, he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Dayton in 1990. “Hill graduated from the 53rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in December of 1995. He was assigned to patrol duties at the Versailles Post before becoming a Detective in the Gaming Division. “In 2004, he transferred to the Drug Enforcement Section (DES) until October of 2015 when he was promoted to the rank of First Sergeant, becoming the Assistant Commander of DES. He also earned a Master of Science Degree in Criminology from Indiana State University in December of 2008. “Hill was then promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in April of 2018 and became the Commander of the Special Investigations Section until this promotion. “Colonel Hill and his wife, Natalie are residents of Jefferson County and have two adult daughters, Megan (Marion County) and Abigail (Tippecanoe County).”