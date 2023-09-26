Indiana State Police, IMPD fire guns at 40th Street, Keystone Avenue

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indiana State Police were on the scene of a police shooting on the afternoon of Sept. 26, 2023, at East 40th Street and North Keystone Avenue in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Adam Pinsker)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one Indianapolis police officer and at least one Indiana State Police trooper were involved in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis police said.

Sgt. John Perrine, a state police spokesman for the Indianapolis area, had said earlier that two troopers had fired their guns Tuesday afternoon near East 40th Street and Keystone Avenue. Perrine said both troopers were OK.

Neither agency has yet said whether police shot anyone.

Indianapolis medics were sent at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday to an “EMS incident” at 40th and Keystone, according to the computer-aided dispatch system. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent a few minutes earlier to an investigation at the same location.

Keystone Avenue has been closed from 38th Street to East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said on social media.

Authorities by 5:25 p.m. had not yet provided any additional information on the police shooting.

Before Tuesday, IMPD data shows the agency has been involved in nine police shootings in 2023. Five of those have happened since Aug. 3.