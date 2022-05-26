Crime Watch 8

Indiana State Police investigate bank robbery in Auburn

AUBURN, Ind (WISH) — Detectives with the Indiana State Police in Fort Wayne are investigating a late morning bank robbery that happened today in Auburn.

Around 10:13 a.m. on Thursday, officers from the Auburn Police Department responded to a bank alarm at the Farmers & Merchant Bank located at 403 Erie Pass, Auburn. The suspect had already left the scene when officers arrived, carrying an undisclosed amount of cash acquired from the bank.

The suspect obtained the money by handing the teller a note, demanding cash and saying that he was armed, although no weapon was explicitly shown. After fleeing the bank, it is believed the suspect left the scene in a silver passenger car. The make and model of the vehicle is currently unknown.

The suspect was described as:

black male in his mid to late 20’s, approximately 6ft 3in, thin build

wearing a red athletic style jacket and pants, black ball cap, black mask

driving a silver passenger car

The suspect is believed to have fled in this vehicle

No injuries were reported, however the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.

This is an ongoing investigation with no further information, however, detectives are requesting public assistance in identifying this suspect.