Indiana State Police investigating fatal police shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police troopers on Saturday are investigating a fatal police shooting that occurred in Rochester.

At 10:48 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Rochester Police Department and deputies with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Monroe Street on a report of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm.

Officers arrived to the residence and located an adult male inside armed with a firearm that was pointed in the direction of an officer. The man was identified as Steven T. Harding, 37, of Rochester. An officer and a deputy fired their duty weapons at least once, striking Harding.

Despite life-saving measures, Harding succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Notification to Harding’s family has been made.

No officers or deputies were injured in the incident. The officer and deputy involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard operating procedure for the Rochester Police Department and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Indiana State Police is the lead agency in this investigation, with assistance by the Fulton County Coroner’s Office and the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office.