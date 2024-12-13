Indiana State Police investigating fatal pursuit in Tipton and Hamilton counties

TIPTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police troopers on Thursday are investigating a multi-county pursuit that resulted in a fatality.

Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday, a deputy with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a 2014 Ford Fusion traveling southbound on U.S. 31 near County Road 100 South for speeding and other traffic violations. The Fusion failed to stop and continued southbound on U.S. 31, prompting a pursuit.

The pursuit entered Hamilton County, continuing southbound on U.S. 31. Shortly after passing 276th Street, the Fusion crossed the median for unknown reasons, entered the northbound lanes, and veered into the ditch on the east side of the road. The Fusion rolled over before coming to a stop.

After the Fusion came to a stop, one occupant fled eastbound into a nearby field, while the other occupant surrendered to deputies and was taken into custody. This occupant was taken to a local hospital because of injuries sustained in the crash.

Deputies utilized a Hamilton County K-9 unit to track the second occupants who had fled. The K-9 successfully located the occupant in the field, where they appeared to have collapsed.

Despite life-saving efforts, the occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary autopsy results indicate the occupant died from injuries sustained during the crash. The identity of the deceased occupant will be released by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office after identification has been made and family have been notified.