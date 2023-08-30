Indiana State Police investigating fatal police shooting in Marengo

MARENGO, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police said Tuesday they are investigating a police shooting in Marengo that left a man dead.

The man was identified as 49-year-old Bernie Breeding.

Police say sometime Tuesday, officers with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and English Police Department went to Breeding’s residence in Marengo to serve an emergency detention order.

When police entered Breeding’s home, Breeding pointed a gun at the officers. An unnamed officer discharged his weapon, hitting Breeding.

Police performed life-saving measures on Breeding, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they are working to gather further information on the incident.

Marengo is a town of less than 1,000 residents in southern Indiana, 45 minutes west of Louisville.

