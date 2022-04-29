Crime Watch 8

Indiana State Police: Jasonville officer fires shot, man injured

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man received life-threatening injuries after a Jasonville Police Department officer fired at least one shot during contact with the man, Indiana State Police say.

The shooting happened sometime Friday afternoon, says a news release issued Friday night by state police. It also says the shooting happened in a neighborhood of the Greene County city of 2,100 people, but gave no details.

Concerned citizens” called Jasonville police and said the man was being disruptive outside a home, the release says. The man was holding a knife. As officers approached the man, he lunged at them and the officer fired.

State police have not yet shared the names of the man who was shot or the officer.

The man’s medical condition on Friday night was unknown, state police say. No one else was hurt.

No charges have been filed.

Jasonville is about a 90-minute drive southwest of Indianapolis.