Indiana State Police K-9 disarms and apprehends suspect after pursuit

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Muncie man is in custody after being disarmed and apprehended by Indiana State Police K-9 Yana after a short pursuit Saturday night.

Around 10:00 p.m. Saturday, a trooper with the Indiana State Police was patrolling the Muncie area on South Madison near Memorial Drive when he noticed a black Chevrolet Camaro with an equipment violation. The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the driver, but the driver fled in the vehicle at a high rate of speed. The trooper continued to pursue the vehicle and radioed for assistance from other officers.

Trooper Michael Thiron and his K-9 Yana were able to assist in the pursuit.

During the pursuit, the Chevrolet Camaro attempted to evade police by driving through private residential yards and became stuck in the softened ground. The driver exited the vehicle and continued to flee on foot. Trooper Thiron released K-9 Yana to pursue the suspect. During the foot pursuit, the suspect turned around and pointed a firearm at K-9 Yana. K-9 Yana made contact with the firearm, and knocked the suspect and the weapon to the ground.

The suspect got up and continued to run. K-9 Yana re-engaged the suspect and knocked him to the ground a second time, keeping him down until troopers took him into custody. The suspect was transported to the Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital for medical clearance, and then taken to the Delaware County Jail without further incident.

The suspect, identified as Davion Cousins, 31, of Muncie, was arrested and preliminarily charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while impaired causing endangerment, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, and failure to identify.