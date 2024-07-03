Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana State Police: Martinsville man arrested for child porn

A logo for the Indiana State Police. (WISH Photo)
by: Wes Woodward, WIBC
Posted: / Updated:

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WIBC) — A Martinsville man was arrested on Tuesday for possession of child pornography.

Adam R. Anderson, 42, of Martinsville, was arrested Tuesday without incident for possession of child pornography.

Police searched his Martinsville home back in January, seizing digital devices and evidence of child pornography that was located on a cell phone.

ISP detectives received a cybertip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children back in Oct. 2023.

Anderson was transported to the Morgan County Jail, where his custody was transferred. He faces five counts of possession of child pornography, a Level 6 Felony.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indiana’s only Wahlburgers closes
Business /
‘I’m awed’: 100-year-old Tuskegee Airman...
National News /
Irvington neighborhood to host First...
Local News /
Taste of Indy returns Saturday...
Local News /
Patty’s Picks: Despicable Me 4
Life.Style.Live! /
Semi driver shot during road...
Crime Watch 8 /
Americans are spending less money...
Business /
Reports: Jeff Bezos to sell...
Local News /