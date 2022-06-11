Crime Watch 8

Indiana State Police: Motorcyclist drove 110 mph on I-65

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — An Illinois man could face criminal charges after a pursuit on I-65 in which he was traveling 110 mph on a motorcycle, Indiana State Police say.

A state trooper says he saw Taha Qameruddin, 24, from Woodridge, Illinois, exceeding the speed limit of 65 mph while southbound on I-65 a mile south of the State Road 26 exit. Qameruddin didn’t stop for the trooper, leading to a chase. Qameruddin exited at State Road 28 in Clinton County and later went onto County Road 600 West, where he drove into a field and crashed the Honda CBR motorcycle, police say.

Police say they took Qameruddin into custody and he was put into the Tippecanoe County Jail after he was released from a Lafayette-area hospital. He was treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The jail did not list Qameruddin as an inmate on Friday night on its JailTracker system.

Qameruddin was preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, aggressive driving, and reckless driving, state police said. Online court records did not list a case for him on Friday night.