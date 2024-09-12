Indiana State Police searching for downtown burglary suspects

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects who burglarized a downtown business in August.

During the early morning hours of Aug. 6, 2024, three men burglarized a business in the 300 block of West Washington Street. The Indiana State Capitol Police are investigating and asking for assistance identifying the suspects in the photos below.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about this incident or the people in the photos contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS). Those who wish to stay anonymous can downtown the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android to submit a tip, or submit a web tip at www.crimetips.com.

(Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

(Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

(Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

(Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)