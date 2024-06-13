Indiana State Police seek public’s help identifying person of interest

The male in the photograph is believed to have harassed two teenage girls in September 2023 in Fishers near 116th Street and Olio Road. Indiana State Police are asking for the public's help to identify him. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

FISHERS, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — Indiana State Police (ISP) detectives are asking for assistance identifying a person of interest in a harassment case.

In October 2023, ISP was contacted about the unsolicited harassment of two teenage girls in Fishers. The photograph above was obtained during the investigation, and detectives have exhausted investigative identification options.

The male in the photograph is believed to have harassed two teenage girls in September 2023 in Fishers near 116th Street and Olio Road.

Any information about this person can be shared with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip or go to CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.

You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards.

All suspects are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.