Indiana State Police trooper arrested for battery charges

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana State Police trooper was arrested for a misdemeanor charge of battery.

Michael Meiser, 43, was taken to the Miami County Jail around 1:15 p.m. Thursday. He posted bond later Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say they received information that Meiser committed battery against an Indiana State Police employee.

Police say they gathered enough information for an arrest warrant to be issued.

Meiser is a 16-year-veteran of the Indiana State Police Department. Investigators say he has been assigned administrative duties until the case is completed.

Police have not provided any further information at this time.

