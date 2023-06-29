Indiana state trooper in critical condition after being hit during police chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana State Police trooper is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle fleeing from police Wednesday.

Police located a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop the driver, which led to a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit went onto I-70 and Ameriplex near the Indianapolis International Airport.

Around 8:45 p.m. a trooper with the Indiana State Police was attempting to put down stop sticks before the suspect vehicle ran into him.

The suspect vehicle crashed after hitting the trooper. All occupants of the suspect vehicle were taken to local hospitals. The condition of the suspects is unknown at this time.

The injured trooper was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for treatment.

Ronald Reagan Parkway and Ameriplex will be closed for several more hours, according to police. The entrance ramp onto I-70 eastbound was closed as of 9:02 p.m., and is expected to be closed for the next hour.

This article will be updated as more information is released.