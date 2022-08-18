Crime Watch 8

Indiana State Police trying to identify possible burglary suspect in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in search for a man who was captured on camera around the time of a burglary.

On Sunday, an Indiana State Police trooper started a criminal investigation after an employee at Quality Plumbing and Heating reported that at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, power and plumbing tools had been stolen from a fenced-in area of the business.

During the investigation a video recording was found that showed the suspect who was described to be a slender white male with dark hair, wearing dark pants and dark shoes. He was also wearing a light-colored backpack.

Anyone that has any information on the identity of the male or has any information about the burglary is encouraged to contact investigators by calling 765-473-6666.