Indiana state trooper hit by vehicle during crash investigation on I-465

State trooper hit by suspected drunk driver on I-465

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana State Police trooper was hurt after being hit by a driver on Interstate 465 on Indianapolis’ south side.

Trooper Cameron Bottema with the Indiana State Police told News 8 that the trooper had been called to investigate a crash on I-465 near the 2-mile marker early Saturday morning. That’s right at the South East Street exit on the south side.

At some point, a vehicle hit the trooper’s patrol car, which then rolled forward and hit the trooper. That’s when smoke started pouring from the trooper’s vehicle.

The trooper was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

State police say the driver who hit the trooper was being investigated for operating while intoxicated.

